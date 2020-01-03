Newly-elected panchayat president in Perambalur district dies of heart attack

A 64 -year -old man who was elected president of a village panchayat in Perambalur district died on Friday of heart attack.

C. Manivel who contested from Adhanur village panchayat had received the winning certificate following his victory in the local body polls.

Police sources said Manivel complained of chest pain in the early hours on Friday. He was rushed to the Government Hospital at Ariyalur where he died while undergoing treatment, said police sources.