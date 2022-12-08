  1. EPaper
Newborn found inside school toilet at Tiruchi, dead

A male baby was found inside the toilet of the Government Adi Dravida Higher Secondary School at Kattur and was noticed by a cleanliness worker

December 08, 2022 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A newborn male baby was found with blood injuries inside the toilet of the Government Adi Dravida Higher Secondary School at Kattur on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Wednesday evening. 

The school’s cleanliness worker noticed the baby when she entered the toilet and alerted the headmistress. The baby was immediately sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for medical examination.

The doctor who examined the baby declared that the new born had died. The body was taken for autopsy.

Acting on a complaint from headmistress E. Thenmozhi, the Tiruverumbur police registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said police sources. 

Tiruchi / Tamil Nadu

