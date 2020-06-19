Tiruchirapalli

New Postmaster General assumes office

TIRUCHI

A. Govindarajan took charge as the Postmaster General, Central Region, Tamil Nadu, in Tiruchi on Friday. Belonging to the 2000 batch of Indian Postal Service, Mr. Govindarajan held the post of Director of Postal Services, Chennai, prior to this.

He had played a key role in pilot launching of Core Banking Solution and Core Insurance Solution in post offices in Chennai. During his stint in Kerala, he was instrumental in introducing Corporate e-Post with Chief Minister of Kerala as its first Corporate customer at the national level. He had also worked in the Postal Directorate, New Delhi circle, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 7:13:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/new-postmaster-general-assumes-office/article31871059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY