New IG assumes office
Santhosh Kumar, a 2002 batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, assumed office as Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, on Wednesday.
He succeeds V. Balakrishnan, who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Coimbatore City.
Mr. Kumar was hitherto Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City. Earlier, He was Superintendent of Police of Karur and Nagapattinam districts.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.