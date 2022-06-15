New IG assumes office

Santhosh Kumar, a 2002 batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, assumed office as Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, on Wednesday.

He succeeds V. Balakrishnan, who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Coimbatore City.

Mr. Kumar was hitherto Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City. Earlier, He was Superintendent of Police of Karur and Nagapattinam districts.