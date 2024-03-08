GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New fire station starts functioning at Tiruverumbur

Proposal sent to the district administration for the establishment of a fire station at Panjapur where the integrated bus terminus is coming up

March 08, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Services has opened a fire station at Tiruverumbur on the outskirts of Tiruchi and it will be functioning in the old taluk office building. 

With this, Tiruchi Division now has 11 fire stations. The new fire station will have jurisdiction over Ariyamangalam, Pappakurichi, Tiruverumbur, Vengur, Natarajapuram, Koothappar, Thuvakudi, Thirunedungulam and other interior pockets on the outskirts of the city, said Fire and Rescue Services officials. 

Tiruverumbur and its nearby areas on the city’s periphery have witnessed steady growth in terms of residential localities and commercial establishments along the Thanjavur Road over the years. Last year, a fire station was opened at Vaiyampatti. The other fire stations in Tiruchi Division are at Tiruchi, Srirangam, Samayapuram, Navalpattu, Lalgudi, Pullambadi, Manapparai, Thuvarankurichi, and Uppiliapuram.

A senior official said a proposal had been forwarded to the Tiruchi district administration by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services for establishing a fire station at Panjapur in Tiruchi where an integrated bus terminus is being constructed along the Tiruchi-Madurai national highway. 

