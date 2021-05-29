New equipment to address oxygen shortage

A technology start-up in Tiruchi has developed oxygen therapy equipment that may well address shortage of oxygen faced by hospitals.

The innovative product named NIV-R20 has been designed to use only two LPM (litres per minute), which is less than one-tenth of the extent consumed by conventional equipment.

The product conceptualised and designed by Ravi Ganesh, Chief Technology Officer of XROSS Fusion, has come in for appreciation by Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai; Christian Medical College, Vellore, and a growing number of hospitals in Tiruch-Thanjavur belt.

“The highlight of the invention is providing oxygen therapy for two patients with one LPM oxygen concentrator, along with two NIV R20. This implies there is no need for oxygen cylinders; the product will be of significant utility in remote villages and hill stations, besides cities reeling under oxygen shortage. The closed circuit concept has meant protection of line staff from contracting the virus; also the reduction of oxygen enrichment in ward prevents any possibility for fire accident,” S.A. Samy, Founder and CEO, XROSS Fusion, said.

The tech start-up, through its production centre at SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ariyamangalam, has in recent months supplied 60 units of the product to hospitals in the central region. “We are also in the process of fulfilling orders placed by the Indian Navy for 20 units of the equipment. So far, we have supplied 10, and the rest will be despatched shortly," Mr. Samy said.

Senior officials of the Health Department and the district administration have been apprised about the utility of the equipment, G. Raveendran, General Manager of District Industries Centre, Tiruchi, said.

“As the demand is more, the capacity at the production centre is being ramped up to manufacture 200 units of the equipment,” Mr. Samy added.