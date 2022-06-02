New Commissioner takes charge
R. Vaithinathan assumed office as Commissioner of Tiruchi Corporation on Thursday.
He succeeds P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, who held the post for about 11 months.
Belonging to Puducherry, Dr. Vaithinathan cleared the civil services examinations in 2016. He held various posts including Sub Collector in Pollachi.
M. Anbazhagan, Mayor, and senior officials of the Corporation greeted him shortly after assuming office.
