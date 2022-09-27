New Co-optex showroom inaugurated to scale up Deepavali festival sales

NAGAPATTINAM:

A new Co-optex showroom was inaugurated by Collector A. Arun Thamburaj on Tuesday to scale up Deepavali festival sales.

The Collector initiated the sales accompanied by Zonal Manager of Co-optex T. Ramani.

New designs of sarees made by artisans in Menpattu, Kancheepuram, Arani and Thirubhuvanam will be sold through the outlets that will also showcase Kovai Kora Cotton sarees, Koorainadu sarees, and hand-woven cotton sarees, bed spreads, pillow covers, dhoti, lungi, cotton shirts, carpets, and other export-quality items.

The sales target of ₹14 crore has been set for Cuddalore zone, of which the extent set for Nagapattinam is ₹60 lakh, the Collector said in a press release.

Customers can benefit from 'Kanavu Nanavu Thittam' (converting your dreams to reality scheme) whereby the clothes can be purchased for instalments spread over a year. Customers will have to pay the instalments for 10 months. The last two instalments have been termed bonus months. Also, the clothes will be sold at 30% rebate, the Collector said.