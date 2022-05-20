New building for Agriculture Extension Centre declared open

A new building of the Agriculture Extension Centre at Valadi in Lalgudi taluk was declared open on Friday.

A. Soundarapandian, MLA, Lalgudi, inaugurated the building constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh sanctioned under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund XXVI-2020-21 of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development . The centre is one of the 25 Agriculture Extension Centres functioning in the district and one of the four in Lalgudi taluk. Agricultural inputs such as seeds, bio-fertilizers, micro nutrients, etc., would be provided to farmers through the centres.

The extension centre would soon distribute seeds to farmers at subsidised rates for the forthcoming kuruvai season under the Seed Village Scheme and National Agricultural Development Programme, Agriculture Department officials said.

S.Vaidyanathan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Lalgudi, Selvam, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Mallika, Personal Assistant to Collector (Agriculture), R.Sukumar, Assistant Director of Agriculture, and other officials were present.