New barrage across Kollidam river to be commissioned on June 26

It is being built in place of the over 180-year-old brick masonry structure

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspects the construction of a new regulator across the Kollidam at Mukkombu in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

It is being built in place of the over 180-year-old brick masonry structure

With construction of the new barrage being built across Kollidam river at Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) in Tiruchi nearing completion, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to formally commission the structure on June 26.

The barrage is coming up in place of the over 180-year-old brick masonry structure, a portion of which collapsed in August 2018. The new barrage, sanctioned at an estimate of ₹387.60 crore, has been constructed 75 metres away from the damaged old regulator, downstream the riverbed.

Construction of the new barrage began in June 2019 and was scheduled to be completed in two years. But the contractors, Larsen and Toubro., executing the work on behalf of the Water Resources Department, had to contend with intermittent suspension of works due to the pandemic and periods of heavy water discharge in the river.

“About 95% of the work has been completed and the remaining work will be completed over the next few days, in time for commissioning by the Chief Minister,” K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, said after inspecting the progress of works on the project on Friday.

55-vent barrage The ₹387.60 crore structure has been constructed 75 metres away from the old regulator New link road from Mukkombu to Tropical Butterfly Conservatory is also coming up

The 766-metre-long barrage will have 55 vents. Strengthening of the river bund to build a new link road from Mukkombu to Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Srirangam has also been taken up as part of the construction of the barrage. The new link is expected to bring in more tourists to the two popular picnic spots in Tiruchi.

For farmers, the commissioning of the new barrage would bring a sigh of relief as it is from here that the flow of water in the Cauvery to Grand Anicut is managed by the Water Resources Department.

The Upper Anicut, built in 1836 by British irrigation engineer Sir Arthur Cotton, remains a vital structure to regulate water flow in the delta. Surplus water in the Cauvery is diverted into the Coleroon from here.

The old brick masonry structure had survived the onslaught of several floods, including the deluges of 1924, 1977 and 2005. On August 22, 2018, nine of the 45 shutters of the structures, along with the supporting piers, collapsed when just about 8,000 cusecs of water was flowing across it.