Nearly 50% work over on aviary coming up in Tiruchi

April 22, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Around 50% of the civil work at the upcoming bird park on the banks of the Cauvery at Kambarasampettai on the outskirts of Tiruchi has been completed, according to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

Mr. Kumar on Monday inspected the ongoing work and said that nearly 50% of the work had been completed so far and the remaining work will be expedited and thrown open to the public soon.

The aviary, along with a recreation park, is being established under the Namakku Naame scheme at a cost of ₹13.70 crore on 1.63 hectares situated off the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway.

Exotic birds in a protected environment will be displayed in the park. Drawing inspiration from the landscapes described in classical Tamil literature from the Sangam era, geographical themes such as Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Paalai are being recreated within the aviary’s nature trail.

The facility will have a 7D theatre to screen science documentaries for children, a shop to display products produced by the women’s self-help group, sheltered seating arrangements to relax and parking facilities.