Tiruchirapalli

Nearly 2,000 positive cases

The central districts on Wednesday reported 1,960 fresh COVID-19 cases. Two deaths were reported in the region - both in Tiruchi, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur continued to report a large majority of the cases in the region. On Wednesday, Tiruchi reported 580 and Thanjavur 459.

The other seven districts in the region reported less than 200 cases each. A total of 184 persons tested positive in Tiruvarur, 154 in Karur and 140 in Mayiladuthurai. In Pudukottai, 128 patients reported positive, and in Nagapattinam 124. Perambalur district registered 103 COVID-19 cases and Ariyalur 88.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 8:35:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/nearly-2000-positive-cases/article38293131.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY