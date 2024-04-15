GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA nominee alone turns up at traders’ federation meeting

April 15, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting with traders and the candidates contesting for the Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary seat organised by the Federation of All Traders Associations of Kumbakonam on Sunday elicited the participation of only one candidate.

The National Democratic Alliance constituent party Pattali Makkal Katchi nominee for the seat M.K. Stalin turned up at the meeting venue. Among the other two prominent candidates, P. Babu of AIADMK was represented by his father and former AIADMK MLA S. Pavunraj.

R.Sudha of Congress was not able to attend the meeting reportedly due to ‘traffic problems’, according to the federation sources.

At the meeting, the federation in association with the Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association presented a memorandum to Mr. Stalin and Mr. Pavunraj seeking to include Kumbakonam town in the list of Heritage Towns, doubling Villupuram to Thanjavur section, implementation of Kumbakonam-Jayamkondam-Viruthachalam with link to Needamangalam, setting up of rake maintenance facility at Thirunageswaram, the introduction of “Sengol” express train service between Thanjavur and New Delhi, creation of metro or monorail system connecting nine Navagraha temples in the Delta region, merging of Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai services, conversion of tri-weekly Rameswaram-Tirupati express as regular train, fixing 12% as the cap under GST, increasing the repayment period for purchase credit and others.

