National-level management students meet held
The twelfth edition of “PROGYAN” - a National-level Management Students Meet was held at SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, here last week.
A total of 180 students from 16 institutions such as ISBR B School, Bengaluru, Thyagaraja School of Management, Madurai, Pondicherry University and others participated in the meet where six events – Best Manager, Marketing, Photography, Finance, Human Resource and Treasure Hunt were conducted by the School of Management, SASTRA. The ISBR B School, Bengaluru, won the trophy, according to a University release.
