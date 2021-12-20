National Children’s Science Congress held

The National Children’s Science Congress on ‘Science for Sustainable Living’ was held at Maharishi Vidya Mandir here last week.

Around 200 pupils from different schools from delta and southern districts participated in the exhibition organised as part of the science congress and displayed their innovative ideas.

Inaugurating the congress and exhibition, District Chief Education Officer M. Sivakumar encouraged the school children to take part in such events to showcase their talent. Participation was more important than winning, he said.

Exhorting the students to hone their skills in order to brighten the future of the nation, the school principal, Anitha Ram, congratulated the participants for displaying their innovative ideas.

The event was organised jointly by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication, Department of Science and Technology and Tamil Nadu Science Forum.