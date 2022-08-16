Industries department reaches out to pandemic-affected MSME units under CARE Scheme

The Industries Department has reached out to micro, small and medium enterprises that had been affected by COVID pandemic during 2020-21 and 2021-22 to offer financial assistance for re-establishing their businesses, under the new CARE (COVID Assistance and Relief to Entrepreneurs) scheme.

Being a coastal district, ice manufacturing plants are understood to have sought the assistance under the subsidy-supported credit scheme.

In a recent press-release, the District Industries Centre said the scheme was applicable to both manufacturing and service-sector enterprises.

The DIC had identified restaurants, beauty parlours, gyms, and workshops as potential beneficiaries of CARE scheme.

Last month, the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan announced sanction of ₹ 50 crore for implementing CARE scheme, during 2022-23.

The scheme is implemented under two components. The first component is to re-establish the existing business or to start a new enterprise of similar activity or some other activity, and the other component is to support those who undertake technology upgradation or modernisation of their existing enterprise with an objective to enhancing productivity.

The applications for availing utility of this scheme could be downloaded from www.msmetamilnadu.tn.gov.in.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj advised prospective entrepreneurs to utilise the provision of single window clearance to obtain the approval for starting their enterprises.

The clearances from Fire and Rescue Services Deparment, Department of Industrial Safety, Electricity Department, local body and various other departments could be obtained by logging on to www.tnsqp.com/DIGIGOV, the press release said.

The applications submitted online will be taken up for single window clearance during the monthly review meetings, the press release said.

The Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal acts as a single point of acceptance and electronic distribution of applications to the respective Competent authorities.

The portal ensures submission of supporting documents, communicating queries / clarifications raised by respective competent authorities to enterprises and receiving enterprises responses, tracking and monitoring the status of application.

Customised online MIS (Management Information System) reports are generated for monitoring at different levels, and enterprises can download the final signed clearance.