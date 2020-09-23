Nagapattinam-Velankanni electrified track to be ready next month

Overhead electrification works on Nagapattinam-Velankanni broad gauge stretch is nearing completion.

The 10-km project entrusted with the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) is proceeding swiftly with wiring works under way along the section.

A senior CORE official said overhead electrification work was expected to be completed early next month.

As part of the project, CORE had established 265 electric masts and 15 portals along the broad gauge stretch. Upon completion, the electrified section would be inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru. Only after obtaining statutory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety could electric locomotive-hauled passenger trains be operated to and from Velankanni, the official said.

Other sections had already been energised. CORE executed the overhead electrification project on Tiruchi-Thanjavur-Tiruvarur-Nagore-Nagapattinam-Karaikal broad gauge section. Electrification of Nagapattinam-Velankanni section would pave the way for operation of electric loco-hauled freight and passenger trains.

Upon completion of the project, CORE would concentrate on the next broad gauge section from Needamangalam to Mannargudi also falling under Tiruchi Division. This too was a small stretch to a distance of about 10 km. Foundation to lay electric masts had already begun, the official further said.