Nagapattinam new bus stand project awaits land acquisition

August 20, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The project to construct a new mofussil bus stand under Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT) 2023-24 at Sellur in Nagapattinam town awaits land acquisition from the State Government.

The three-decade-old Perarignar Anna bus stand, spread over 4.5 acres, has been functioning at Velipalayam near Nagapattinam town. The need for a new bus stand was felt, as the number of vehicles plying on the Nagapattinam has increased over the years, which resulted in traffic congestion, particularly during the peak hours.

Nagapattinam Municipality had mooted a plan to construct a new bus stand with modern facilities and forwarded a proposal to the State government. Accordingly, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru announced a project to construct a new bus stand and sanctioned ₹32 crore under Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam earlier this year.

A parcel of land abutting the ongoing expansion of the four-way lane along the East Coast Road in Sellur was identified by the State government to construct the new bus stand. The 10-acre proposed site, located close to the Government Arts and Science College in Nagapattinam, belongs to Arulmigu Sikkal Navaneetheswarar Swamy Temple.

Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohamed Sha Navas said a proposal was sent to the government to acquire the temple land for constructing the new bus stand. Because of the fund crunch in Nagapattinam Municipality, the State government decided to acquire the parcel of land at ₹ 1.28 crore by utilising the provisions under the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund.

A detailed project report, prepared to cater to the future needs of the town, had been sent to the Department of Municipal Administration to get Administrative Sanction. Soon after the approval of the State government, tenders would be floated to begin the construction, official sources added.

The State government is also likely to establish Hotel Tamil Nadu around the vicinity to facilitate tourists. A proposal in this regard mooted by Mr. Sha Navas is under consideration of the government.