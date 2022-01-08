NADP-funded godowns inaugurated

Rural godowns constructed under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (National Agriculture Development Programme) at Tiruvarur, Poonthottam, Mannargudi and Thiruthuraipoondi were dedicated to the nation on Saturday.

A sum of Rs. 14 crore was spent on construction of 500-tonne capacity godown at Tiruvarur, Mannargudi (1,000), Poonthottam (3,000) and Thriuthuraipoondi (5,000) under the Centrally sponsored NADP scheme. They were inaugurated by Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin through video conference on Saturday.

Works are afoot for construction of godowns having a total storage capacity of 6,500 tonnes at Muthupettai, Kottur, Needamangalam, Kudavasal, Koradacherry and Valangaiman taluks at a total cost of Rs. 1,0.30 crore funding from NABARD-Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, according to an official release.