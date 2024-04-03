GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysterious animal spotted, special teams launch vigil

April 03, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has initiated steps to trace a mysterious animal spotted by locals at Semmangulam in the town, adjacent to Mayiladuthurai - Kumbakonam Road.

The animal was spotted late Tuesday by the locals. Following a complaint, Forest officials here analysed the CCTV footage from nearby shops in which the mysterious animal, resembling a leopard, could be seen chasing dogs. The footprints of the animal were also captured.

Collector A. P. Mahabharathi declared a local holiday for a school at Semmangulam, and later nearby private schools also declared a holiday on Wednesday.

Nagapattinam District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar and his team are involved in the operation to trap the animal. Sources said two special teams from Coimbatore and Madurai were on their way to catch the animal. Cameras had been fixed at different spots to find animal activity. Drones were also used to find the animal. Fire service personnel were also involved in the search operation.

People from different parts of the town gathered to witness the animal and the search operation at Semmangulam.

