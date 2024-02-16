MPs demand Vande Bharat Express between Tiruchi and Chennai

February 16, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Introduction of a Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Tiruchi and other new trains, additional stops to existing trains, construction of new railway lines and extension of train services were among a host of demands put forth by Members of Parliament representing constituencies served by the Tiruchi Railway Division at a meeting organised by the Southern Railway here on Friday.

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh and heads of various departments participated in the meeting with seven MPs from the region.

Mr. Singh apprised the MPs of the steps initiated for improving passenger amenities by the Southern Railway. Major infrastructure development work which were completed in Tiruchi Railway Division were highlighted.

Tiruchi Lok Sabha member Su. Thirunavukkarasar appealed to the railways to introduce Vande Bharat Express train between Tiruchi and Chennai. He suggested that the train be scheduled to leave Tiruchi at 6 a.m. and leave Chennai at 5 p.m. The introduction of this train will immensely benefit passengers and businessmen, he said.

Introduction of a daily day train between Bengaluru and Tiruchi, stop of all express trains at Tiruverumbur railway station near Tiruchi, and putting in place more battery operated cars at Tiruchi Junction for the benefit of the elderly passengers and persons with disabilities and introduction of a daily train between Manamadurai and Chennai via Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Aranthangi, Peravurani, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram were among the other demands placed by Mr. Thirunavukkarasar.

Chidambaram Lok Sabha member Thol. Thirumavalavan later told reporters here that he had taken to the notice of the Southern Railway General Manager a plea for extension of the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdhi and the Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Express up to Cuddalore via Chidambaram. Introduction of Mumbai-Tirunelveli Express via Villupuram and Madurai was placed before the General Manager, he added.

The MPs held discussions on various aspects related to train services such as introduction of new trains, additional stops to existing trains, construction of new railway lines, extension of train services, Villupuram-Thanjavur track doubling, expeditious completion of railway projects and improved passenger amenities at stations.

They offered their valuable suggestions for the improvement of services and development of Tiruchi Division, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. Besides Mr. Thirunavukkarasar and Thirumavalavan, MPs M. Selvaraj, S. Kalyanasundaram, Karthi P. Chidambaram, Ve. Vaithilingam, and D. Ravikumar participated in the meeting.