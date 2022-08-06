MP bats for upgrading ESI Hospital in Tiruchi

Tiruchi MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar has urged the Centre to upgrade the Employees’s State Insurance (ESI) Corporation hospital at Periyamilaguprai in Tiruchi. He has also requested the opening of a sub regional office of ESI in Tiruchi.

In a representation to Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mr.Thirunavukkarasar has urged the Minister to double the bed strength at the hospital to 100 from the present 50.

The hospital serves as a referral centre for ESI dispensaries in six or seven districts in the region and increasing the bed strength is essential and will benefit a large number of people.

Mr.Thirunavukkarasar, who called on the Minister to present the memorandum, pointed out that that the ESI Corporation in TN region was extending various benefits to stakeholders through its regional and sub regional offices in Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore and branch offices.

Employers and insured persons need to visit the regional or sub regional offices for various purposes. For instance, Assessing Officers are posted only in regional and sub regional offices. For cases of personal hearing, the employers have to visit the offices. Insured persons too have to visit the offices.

Stakeholders in Tiruchi area face difficulty as they have to travel to Sub Regional Office in Salem. Tiruchi is located at the centre of the state and the ESI had a lot of stakeholders in Pudukottai, Karur, Thanajvur, Nagapattinam Tiruvarur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. “A fully-functional sub regional office should be established in Tiruchi. It is a long pending demand of employers and labourers,” he said.

Since the Chennai region of ESI caters to more than 10 lakh insured persons, it would be beneficial if sub regional offices are opened at Sriperumbudur or Kancheepuram and Chengelpet or Tambaram.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar has requested the Minister to notify a calendar for recruitment, department exams and seniority promotions to be conducted every year in ESI Corporation.