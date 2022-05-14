Move to name Tiruvarur South Street after Karunanidhi kept in abeyance: Minister

The move to rename South Street in Tiruvarur after the late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had been kept in abeyance at the behest of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru said on Saturday.

Tiruvarur Municipal Council had adopted a resolution last month renaming the street in the town after the former Chief Minister. The BJP had strongly opposed the move with its State president K. Annamalai leading a protest in the town on Thursday. “The Chief Minister has instructed that the resolution be kept in abeyance and the existing name of the street remains. The BJP is looking for some issue or other to stage protests,” Mr. Nehru told reporters here.

Responding to a query on Mr. Annamalai’s reported statement that the BJP would launch a dharna in front of the District Collectorate and paralyse the district administration if the authorities went ahead with the renaming of the street, Mr .Nehru retorted: “Can an individual prevent the functioning of a government or a government official? If they do so, they will be liable to face legal action.”

Defending the move to hike property tax annually, Mr. Nehru said it was aimed at increasing the revenue of the civic bodies so that they would be able to provide necessary amenities with their own funds. The move was intended to ensure a gradual increase rather than a steep hike at one go and the decision had been taken in the interest of the people, he said.

Property tax revision had been made mandatory to receive 15th Finance Commission funds from 2022-23. Property tax had not been revised for several years and the previous AIADMK government had proposed a very steep hike. But Mr. Stalin had substantially reduced the quantum of hike, he maintained.

Answering a query on regularisation of unapproved layouts and buildings, Mr. Nehru said the issue had been taken to the notice of the Chief Minister for a decision.