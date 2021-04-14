More people come under vaccination cover

Health officials conducted work place camps at various places in Tiruchi district

With the Health Department organising sector-specific camps in different parts of the district, vaccination coverage is going up steadily.

The average daily coverage of COVID-19 vaccination was hovering around just 3,000 till a week ago. It has gone up to about 5,000 over the last few days. A total of 6,576 persons were vaccinated on Monday. The count was 6,209 on Tuesday.

On account of Tamil New Year Day on Wednesday, the vaccination centres in the district witnessed fewer persons than the previous day. A total of 2,390 persons got vaccinated on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,50,534 persons were vaccinated in the district.

To bring all working class people under the COVID-19 vaccination coverage, health officials conducted work place camps at various places.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation office at Mannarpuram, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation at Dheeran Nagar and Thuraiyur, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and BHEL in Tiruverumbur, BHEL Private factories including Dalmia Cement Factory were also covered.

S. Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director, Health Services, told The Hindu that the number of persons visiting the vaccination centres to get vaccinated was going up gradually . It was expected to increase further in the days to come.

He said the district had 30,000 doses of Covishield vaccine. It would last for five days. Over 1,000 doses of Covishield from Cuddalore had been diverted to Tiruchi district. It would reach Tiruchi on Thursday.