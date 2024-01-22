More needs to be done to support front-line workers for the nation to progress, says Azim Premji

January 22, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The nation needs to do more to support its front-line workers, especially in the healthcare and education sectors, in order to truly progress, Azim Premji, founder-chairman of Wipro Ltd., has said.

Mr. Premji was speaking at a gathering to celebrate the centenary of the AMM Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the Murugappa Group, at Saveriyarpuram in Pudukottai district on Monday.

Mr. Premji said: “Everything is dependent on the capacity of the front-line workers and they form a large range of people. It is their contribution that makes a difference; but we do not give them the respect they deserve. Based on the observation of government school teachers over 20 years, for instance, if they are given a supportive environment, Indian education will be very different today.”

No action was too small to make a difference, Mr. Premji said and urged civil society to take steps to contribute towards social betterment. “There is no doubt that we are a vast country and our challenges are huge. There is no doubt that our systems need to improve on multiple aspects. However, we can’t keep waiting for grand things to happen. We need to do whatever we can do for our community and society in our own sphere,” Mr. Premji said.

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said charity could not succeed without one’s personal will. “The more one gives away, the more one reaps the benefits of charitable deeds,” he said. He encouraged institutions to focus on science education.

Established in 1924, the AMM Hospital in Pallathur is the flagship project of the foundation. On Monday, Mr. Premji unveiled the plaque of the hospital’s new centenary block during the ceremony. He released the book A Century of Service written by V. Sriram and the first copy was received by Mr. Chidambaram.

M.A. Alagappan, managing trustee, AMM Foundation and former Chairman of the Murugappa Group, said: “Going into the next century, we have four verticals — education, healthcare, sports and environment. When the opportunity arises we will expand into other initiatives to benefit the community.”

M.V. Subbiah, former managing trustee, spoke.