Moodle App for online teaching-learning in colleges

Tiruchi

The Higher Education Department in Tamil Nadu has chosen Moodle platform for online teaching-learning in government arts and science colleges.

As directed by the Higher Education Department, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education has planned a two-day online hands-on training workshop on 'Design, Develop and Deliver Online Courses through Moodle Platform' for teachers of government arts and science colleges on May 15 and 16.

With support of the Directorate of Technical Education, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education intends to rope in 1,000 teachers of government arts and science colleges on a first-come-first serve basis.

Selected faculty Members for this program will attend and interact through Google Meet with resource persons during the workshop hosted by Directorate of Technical Education.

The principals have been asked to ensure registration of the faculty members before May 10 by using a Google Form Link. Certificates will be issued to the participants of the workshop.

In a letter addressed to the Director of Collegiate Education, Regional Joint Directors, and Principals of 113 government arts and science colleges, V. Vivekanandan, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education, said the objective of the workshop was to educate and empower faculty members on various online teaching tools for augmenting the teaching-learning process and facilitate uninterrupted, continuous teaching / learning process and to adopt blended learning concepts for enhancing active participation of students in the class. The idea is to harness a learning model of knowledge sharing, and facilitate students to learn at their own pace, during this unprecedented situation.

Notifications being a default feature of Moodle App, will keep learners updated instantly during the course of e-learning.

Teachers will be oriented on making the academic learning flexible and personalised for substantial improvement of learning and development outcomes.

The Education Department is understood to have chosen Moodle mobile App for online teaching-learning as it enables access of course content offline, and facilitates learners to monitor their progress for determining learning outcomes.