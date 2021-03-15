Monday sees a spate of nominations being filed in central region

Many AIADMK candidates filed their papers as it is considered an auspicious day

State Ministers M. R.Vijayabhaskar, R. Kamaraj, O. S. Manian, and Vellamandi N. Natarajan of the AIADMK and former Minister V.Senthil Balaji and sitting MLA T. R. B. Rajaa of the DMK were among the prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers in the central region on Monday.

Many of the AIADMK candidates filed their papers on Monday, considered an auspicious day. In Karur, the rival candidates of the DMK and AIADMK took out massive rallies in the town before filing their papers.

In Tiruchi, Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan presented his papers before the Returning Officer at the office of Assistant Commissioner as an AIADMK nominee for the Tiruchi (East) constituency. R. Manoharan of AMMK also filed papers.

Ku. Pa.Krishnan, former Agriculture Minister and the AIADMK's candidate for the Srirangam constituency filed papers at the Srirangam Taluk office. R. Chandrasekar of AIADMK was among the three candidates who filed nominations for Manapparai constituency.

In Thuraiyur (Reserved) constituency, T. Indra Gandhi (AIADMK) and sitting MLA S. Stalin Kumar (DMK) were among the four candidates who filed for nomination papers.

M. Paranjothi of AIADMK presented papers before the Returning Officer for the Manachanallur constituency. AIADMK candidate and former Tiruchi MP, P. Kumar filed his nomination at the Taluk Office in Tiruverumbur. V. Padmanaban of AIADMK was among the two candidates who filed papers for the Tiruchi (West) constituency.

Karur

In Karur, Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar and former Minister V. Senthil Balaji filed their nominations for Karur Assembly constituency on behalf of the AIADMK and DMK respectively. Earlier, in a show of strength, both of them took out rallies along with their supporters. The AIADMK candidate N. Muthukumar submitted his papers for the Krishnarayapuram (Reserved) constituency.

Ariyalur

Five candidates filed nomination papers for the Ariyalur constituency on Monday.

Thamarai S. Rajendran of the AIADMK, who took out a rally along with his partymen and supporters, presented his papers with the Returning Officer in Ariyalur. S. Ganesan submitted papers as his dummy. K. Sugunakumar, K. Kumar of Naam Tamizhar Katchi, Durai Manivel of AMMK and Thanga Shanmugasundaram, Independent, also filed papers.

K. Balu of PMK was among the two candidates, who filed nominations for the Jayankondam constituency. He presented papers with the Returning Officer at Uyadayarpalayam. N. Mahalingam of NTK was the other candidate who filed the nomination on Monday.

Thanjavur

Thirteen candidates filed their nomination papers for various Assembly segments in Thanjavur district. Prominent among those were DMK candidates Govi.Chezhian in Thiruvidaimarudur (SC), K.Anbalagan in Kumbakonam, Durai Chandrasekar in Thiruvaiyaru and M.Ramachandran in Orathanadu. The only AIADMK candidate to file his nomination in the district was V. Arivudainambi for Thanjavur constituency. BJP candidate S. Venkatesan also filed his papers for the constituency.

AMMK candidates M.Rengasamy (Papanasam), Karthikeyan (Thiruvaiyaru) and S.D.S.Selvam (Pattukottai) also filed their papers. No nomination was received for the Peravurani constituency on Monday.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur, Food Minister R. Kamaraj filed his papers for the Nannilam constituency. Besides an AIADMK dummy, two other Independents also filed their nominations for the constituency.

AIADMK candidates A.N.R.Panneerselvam (Tiruvarur), Siva Rajamanickam (Mannargudi) and Suresh Kumar (Thiruthuraipoondi-Reserved) also filed their nominations.

Sitting MLA of DMK, T.R.B.Rajaa filed his papers in Mannargudi. The AMMK candidate S.Kamaraj also filed his papers for the constituency. Poondi Kalaivannan of DMK filed his papers for Tiruvarur constituency. In all, 14 candidates filed their nominations for the four constituencies in the district on Monday.

Pudukottai

Ten candidates filed their nominations for different Assembly constituencies in the district on Monday. P.K. Vairamuthu former MLA and the AIADMK nominee for the Thirumayam assembly constituency and M. Palaniyappan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam fielded from the Viralimalai assembly segment filed their nomination papers before the Returning Officer of the respective constituencies. Kumarasamy of the AIADMK filed his papers as a dummy candidate for the Thirumayam assembly seat. There were two papers filed on behalf of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam for the Thirumayam seat one filed by S. Muniyaraju and another by M. S. Ramachandran.

R. Ramila and Sasikumar of the Naam Tamilar Katchi filed their papers for the Gandharvakottai (Reserved) and Pudukottai constituencies, respectively. D. Vidangar of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam filed his papers for the Alangudi assembly constituency. No nomination was filed for Aranthangi constituency on Monday, said official sources.

Perambalur

Sitting AIADMK MLA R. Thamizhselvan filed his papers for Perambalur constituency (Reserved). DMK candidate M. Prabhaharan and Naam Tamil Katchi nominee M. Maheswari also filed their papers.