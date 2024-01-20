‘Modi the first serving Prime Minister to visit Srirangam temple’

January 20, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ s visit to Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Saturday is the first by a serving Prime Minister, according to the temple priests.

The visit to the temple is part of Mr. Modi’s spiritual tour to various temples in the country ahead of the Pran Prathistan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The visit was marked by piety and religious fervour. Attired in traditional veshti and angavastram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent over an hour at the temple offering worship at different sannidhis inside the sprawling temple complex. A makeshift change room had been set up near the Ranga Ranga Gopuram.

Mr. Modi reverentially accepted the Poorna Kumbha reception with a golden pot given by Sundar Bhattar and Harish Bhattar.

According to temple priests, Mr. Modi walked straight to Sri Ranga Vilas Mandapam to offer prayers to the processional deity Sri Namperumal. Mr. Modi accepted theertham from R. Nandhakumar Bhattar, who also briefly explained the divinity of the shethram.

Thereafter, Mr. Modi went to Garuda Azhvar sannidhi and witnessed the deeparadhana. From thereon, Mr. Modi proceeded through the Arya Padaal gate and offered worship to Kambathadi Anjaneyar before heading to the sanctum sanctorum.

The priest performed aarthi as Mr. Modi stood in deep devotion and prayed to Lord Ranganathar at the sanctum sanctorum for a few minutes. He was given theertham and thulasi before leaving the sanctum sanctorum to the Thaayar Sannidhi where aarthi’ was performed to Goddess Ranganayaki. Mr. Modi was given theertham and placed shadaari on his head at Thaayar sannidhi and given Manjal Kaapu, said the priests .

In front of Thayar Sannidhi Mr. Modi was given a silk dhoti, Thirumanjana Kaili and Thayar Vasthram in a bamboo plate by Deepak Bhattar and two others for being taken to Ayodhya for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Thereafter, Mr. Modi proceeded to Kambar Mandapam.

Mr. Modi then went to Udayavar Sannidhi and offered worship before exiting via Ranga Ranga Gopuram. The Prime Minister was in a happy mood and seemed to be pleased with the visit, said Nandhakumar Bhattar and Sundar Bhattar.