Modi soaks in the spirit of Kamba Ramayanam

January 20, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

For Carnatic vocalist Sikkil Gurucharan, rendering verses from the 12th century Tamil epic Ramavataram, also known as Kamba Ramayanam after its poet Kambar, exclusively for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Saturday, turned out to be a momentous occasion in many ways.

“To be able to sit in the same mandapam where Kambar is said to have recited his magnum opus for the very first time several centuries ago, and present the verses for the leader of the nation, is a moment etched in history for me,” Mr. Gurucharan told The Hindu.

Mr. Modi was the only audience of the 40-minute presentation that was ideated by Priya Ramachandran, along with Ilangai Jayaraj and Professor Gnanasundaram. “I sang four verses from the epic,” said Mr. Gurucharan.

The verses were Ulagam yaavayum, about the Lord who protects and His omniscience; Veyyon Oli, on how Kambar is overwhelmed and rendered speechless while describing the beauty of Lord Rama; Mummai chaal ulagukku’ when Vali realises that the arrow belonged to Rama and Ondre ennin ondre aam, about universal brotherhood.

The vocalist was accompanied by Charulatha Ramanujam on the violin and Charulatha Chandrasekhar on the veena. “After the programme, Mr. Modi said that though he did not understand Tamil, he could nevertheless feel the emotions behind Kambar’s verses. He used the Hindi word mehsoos, to describe his response, especially in Veyyon Oli, where the word ‘Rama’ occurs more than once,” said Mr. Gurucharan.

The exponent had also chosen the ragas with special reference to Lord Rama. “Since he is ‘Suryavanshi’ and ‘Kausalya-putra’, I sang in the Surya and Kousal ragas,” he said.

Mr. Gurucharan said he hoped the programme would make more people visiting Srirangam realise the value of Kambar’s service to Tamil literature.

“Since the Prime Minister actively promotes Tamil, the presentation was a humble appeal to increase the exposure of Kamba Ramayanam in south India just as Valmiki Ramayan in the north,” he said.