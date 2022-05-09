Modelon to hire engineering graduates in Tiruchi

Sweden-based software company, Modelon, which has recently expanded its first office in India at Tiruchi, is all set to hire engineering graduates from the city.

The international company, which offers systems modelling and simulation software that accelerates product innovation, development, and operations in a range of industries; intends to work with engineering institutions to produce potential employees for aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment, electric vehicle, academic and research, and alternative energy sectors.

Headquartered in Lund, with a global reach, Modelon is an expert industry leader in model-based systems engineering with a focus on leveraging open standard technologies. The MNC aspires to form a team that provides leadership, support and training for its focus area.

“Due to lack of industry-institute coordination, it has become difficult for many engineering graduates to find jobs in their specialised domain. Through partnerships, we hope to provide exposure for students to understand the emerging technologies and to assist them in finding their dream job,” said Anand Pitchaikani, Managing Director of Modelon.

The Swedish firm began its international services in 2017 with three employees and small office space. The upgraded office on Karur Bypass Road, which includes 3,600 square feet of furnished space, is part of the company's continued global expansion bringing in additional resources to better serve its clients around the world.

Without having a prototype, the engineering modelling and simulation software provider uses advanced techniques to test the designs of automotive models to determine the design's success without having a prototype.