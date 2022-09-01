Mock exercises on rescuing people during floods conducted in central districts of Tamil Nadu

K.N. Nehru inspected the drills at Amma Mandapam

Mock exercises on rescuing people during floods were conducted in Tiruchi and other districts in the Central region on Thursday with a view to creating awareness among the public. The exercises were jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority and the National Disaster Management Authority.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru inspected the drills conducted at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat along the Cauvery river in Srirangam, Madhavaperumal panchayat and at Nochiyam along the Kollidam river. He was accompanied by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and officials from different departments. Similar exercises were also held at Odathurai near Devadhanam, Koogur village in Lalgudi taluk and at Parisal padithurai in Musiri taluk.

The exercises carried out involving officials of Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue, Police, Health, Local Administration and volunteers also demonstrated the relief measures taken during such disaster and the precautionary measures to be taken during floods. Awareness was also created among the people on the ways to safeguard themselves during disasters, an official release said.

In Nagapattinam district, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inspected the exercise at Andhanapettai Perumal temple tank. Ways of rescuing people and livestock during disasters were demonstrated on the occasion by involving officials of various government departments. The Collector said all departments were in a state of readiness to rescue people and livestock during disasters.

The exercises in Karur district were organised at Thirumanilaiyur bathing ghat along the Amaravathy river, Achamapuram village in Manmangalam taluk, Thavittupalayam and Nanjai Pugalur villages in Pugalur taluk, Vaigai Nallur north village in Kulithalai taluk and Thirukampuliyur village in Krishnarayapuram taluk. Collector T. Prabhushankar inspected the drill at Thirumanilaiyur. Demonstrations were also held on providing first aid to the affected persons and shifting them immediately in ambulances to hospitals.

In Perambalur district, the exercises were carried out at Ladapuram Chinna Eri, Thiruvalanthurai, Velvimangalam, Sirukanpur east and Kottarai. Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya inspected the exercise at Ladapuram Chinna Eri. The exercises in Ariyalur district were held at Thirumazhapadi, Azhagiyamanavalam, Vazhaikurichi, Govindaputhur and Ayanthathanur villages. Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi inspected the demo at Thirumazhapadi, another release said.