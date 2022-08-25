Mobile ration shops reach out to almost all remote hamlets in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM

Almost all the remotely-located villages have been covered by the scheme to distribute essentials through mobile ration shops in the district.

With the latest addition of 75-Anakudi hamlet under the scheme implemented by the Department of Cooperatives, there are now 109 mobile ration shops catering to as many hamlets that are located at two or three kilometres away from the nearest fair price shop.

Since dependence on the fair price shops is inevitable for their economic sustenance, residents of 75-Anakudi hamlet whose ration cards were under the purview of Irunjaiyur village in Kilvelur block had to hitherto forgo wages for two days in a month for the purpose of purchasing the essentials.

The scheme to supply essentials through mobile shops has obviated the need for the villagers to hire autos for purchasing essentials from the nearest ration shops. A ration card holders ends up spending least ₹100 on transporting the essentials in autos, according to officials.

“Some even carry the over 50 kgs of essentials including 40 kg rice. The villagers in remote locations are now able to get their supplies at ease,” said K. P. Arularasu, Joint Registrar of Cooperatives.

Earlier this week, District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj and Kilvelur MLA V.P. Nagai Malli launched the 109th mobile ration shop at 75-Anaikudi hamlet.

Of the 325 ration card holders under the purview of the fair price shop in Irunjaiyur village, 115 pertain to 25-Anaikudi.

The cooperative societies coordinate the task of operating the mobile ration shops and distributing the essentials. There is a separate sanction for fuel for the vehicles used for the purpose, Mr. Arularasu said.

The department facilitates establishment of part-time fair price shops in the event of the number of family card holders exceeding 150 in a particular location.

The mobile fair price shops were of immense utility for the people for the duration of COVID pandemic lockdown.