Mobile app launched for rural local body elections in Thanjavur

The District e-Governance Society has created a mobile application -- Thanjavur Elections -- to provide information about the elections to rural local bodies in the district. The app, in Tamil, has three separate sections -- for voters, candidates and polling officials.

A click on the link for voters will lead to a webpage containing instructions for the electorate with links to check the electoral roll and information about polling stations. These links will take the user to the official website of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission from where the required details can be obtained.

Users can make a call by just tapping the toll-free numbers 1800 4257 072 / 073 and 074 to lodge any grievances or complaints about the election process.

The candidates section has information about the forms to be used by the candidates, guidelines for the candidates, the model code of conduct to be adhered to and news relating to the elections to be held on December 27 and 30.

The section for election duty staff provides information about the duties of election staff, guidelines for presiding officers at the polling stations, forms to be used during the polling process, instructions on handling ballot boxes and the contact numbers of senior officials to be contacted in case of any emergency or for clarification during the polling process.

All sections are accessible to users.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.