Mitigate hardships of students: ACTA

TIRUCHI

Aided College Teachers' Association (ACTA) has urged the Directorate of Collegiate Education to mitigate hardships of students due to suspension of regular classes caused by the prolonged lockdown to contain spread of COVID 19 virus.

“The emphasis on attendance of students for online classes by some of the colleges at a time when those in rural parts have no access to digital connectivity, has created a ground for a serious disparity,” S. Sahaya Sathish, General Secretary of ACTA, said in his petition addressed to the Director of Collegiate Education.

The final year students were in a precarious state. Though no decision has been taken for conduct of semester examinations for final year UG students, colleges were going ahead with the process of admissions for PG programmes. The Directorate has to issue instructions for postponing PG admissions to a later date, Prof. Sahaya Sathish said.

The case of students who are required to clear arrears ought to be factored in while planning conduct of examinations for final semester.

The problems of the student community and the psychological stress they go through warrant a comprehensive solution, he said.