Minor held under POCSO Act for sexual assault of girl

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl on Monday.

According to the police, the boy had gone to the girl’s house, which was opposite his, and sexually assaulted her when her mother was away. The girl narrated the ordeal to her friends the following day and they brought it to the notice of her mother. Following this, a complaint was lodged with the all-women police station in Gandharvakottai.

The girl was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai. The police arrested the boy under Section 9 (l), (m) and (n) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.