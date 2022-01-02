Tiruchirapalli

Minister visits bullet-hit boy at hospital

Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan on Sunday visited the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital to determine the condition of the 11-year-old boy undergoing treatment after being hit by a stray bullet on his head near a firing range at Pasumalaipatti in Pudukottai district recently.

The Minister, who was apprised of the health condition of the boy by doctors, later told reporters that the boy was being given advanced treatment as per the Chief Minister’s direction. The firing range had been closed temporarily, he said, adding that steps would be taken to close it permanently.

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Gandarvakottai MLA M. Chinnadurai, Tiruvaiyar MLA Durai Chandrasekaran and others accompanied the Minister.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2022 9:16:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/minister-visits-bullet-hit-boy-at-hospital/article38094165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY