Minister promises action to prevent water logging in Tiruchi

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Tuesday said that a permanent solution would be found to prevent flooding in low-lying areas in the city.

Speaking to reporters here after visiting Linga Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Beski Nagar, Thyagaraja Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur and other areas, where water inundation was reported due to heavy flow of water in the Koraiyar and Kudamuriti, Mr. Nehru said that it had been found that a few areas along the banks of the two rivers in the city faced inundation frequently. They were prone to water-logging as they were situated in low-lying areas. Similarly, some residential colonies faced water inundation whenever Kodingal vaical was in spate, All vulnerable areas had been identified and officials had been asked to prepare a suitable action plan to prevent waterlogging in the affected areas.

As far as Linga Nagar and some other neighboring residential colonies were concerned, Mr. Nehru said that the construction of a retaining wall along the Kudamuriti for some distance would solve the issue. Similarly, a shutter had to be installed to prevent excess water flow in Kodingal vaical. It might cost ₹50 crore.

The Minister said that a few areas in Edamalaipattipudur were inundated due to a minor breach in the Koraiyar. The vulnerable spots had been identified and suitable action would be taken to strengthen the bund of the Koraiyar.

He said that the Collector had inspected almost all lakes and water bodies in the district to check the storage capacity and the strength of the bund. Several lakes had good storage. There was no need for worry as the storage level was well under control. Some water bodies might pose problems if the catchment areas of received heavy rainfall hereafter.

There were reports of water inundation on paddy fields in some places in the district. Officials had taken up enumeration to figure out the damage on crop loss. They would be duly compensated based on the relief plan to be announced by the State government.

To a question, Mr. Nehru said that encroachment on water bodies was one of the reasons for the flooding. But, there were difficulties in removing encroachment as many factors came into the picture. Hence, the way forward was to find a solution with the existing ground reality.

Collector S. Sivarasu, Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman and senior officials accompanied the Minister to the rain-hit areas. eom