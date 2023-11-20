HamberMenu
Minister lays foundation stone for new bridge near Fort railway station in Tiruchi

As per an agreement, the Corporation will reconstruct the approach road from the Salai Road end and from the Main Guard Gate and the Southern Railway will construct the portion of the bridge above the railway line

November 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The 157-year-old British-era bridge near the Fort railway station in Tiruchi will be demolished and rebuilt at a cost of ₹34.10 crore.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru laid the foundation stone for a road overbridge near Fort Railway Station in Tiruchi on Monday.

Since the 157-year-old British-era bridge has weakened and suffered extensive damage in recent years, it will be demolished and reconstructed. The State government has sanctioned ₹34.10 crore for the work.

As per an agreement between the Tiruchi City Corporation and the Southern Railway, the civic body will reconstruct the approach road from the Salai Road end and the Main Guard Gate end. The main bridge structure above the railway line will be built by the railways. The bridge is expected to be ready within a year.

Mr. Nehru told presspersons that the proposal to build elevated corridors in the city will not be affected by the Metro Rail project in the city. Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) had given a no-objection certificate for the elevated corridor from Chinthamani to Kambarasampettai and the work will commence soon.

Once the work on the integrated bus stand at Panjapur is completed, the construction of the wholesale market will begin. The truck terminal is in final stages and work on the TIDEL Park will begin soon, he said.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan were present.

