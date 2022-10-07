Tiruchirapalli

Minister inspects de-addiction centre

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik on Friday inspected an de-addiction centre in Ariyalur.

Accompanied by senior officials Ms. Bhoumik interacted with the persons undergoing de-addiction therapy at Subam Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts and enquired about the facilities available there. The centre is being run by Karunalaya, a voluntary organisation, with assistance from the Ministry, according to a press release.

Earlier, Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi welcomed the Minister.

The Minister is scheduled to visit a senior citizens home and a de-addiction centre in Perambalur district on Saturday.


