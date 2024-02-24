Minister inaugurates Navagraha temple tour bus service from Kumbakonam

February 24, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar inaugurated the Navagraha temple tour bus service of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) at Kumbakonam on Saturday.

Mr. Sivasankar told presspersons that the bus service connecting the Navagraha temples would be operated by the TNSTC Kumbakonam every Saturday and Sunday. Passengers could book their tickets by paying a fare of ₹750 online.

He said: “The online ticket booking facility for the temple tour service was opened a couple of days ago. Shortly, all the tickets were sold for this weekend. This shows that the service has received a positive response from the pilgrims. The Transport Department will explore the possibility of increasing the number of bus services in future.”

The Transport Department was considering operation of bus services connecting the six abodes of Lord Muruga, said the Minister and added that steps would be taken to operate additional bus services to facilitate school and college students wherever required.

Chief Whip in the State Assembly Govi. Chezhian, MPs S. Kalyanasundaram, S. Ramalingam, Kumbakonam MLA K. Anbazhagan and senior officials from the TNSTC Kumbakonam participated in the inaugural ceremony.