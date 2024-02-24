GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inaugurates Navagraha temple tour bus service from Kumbakonam

Passengers can book their tickets by paying a fare of ₹750 online and the response has been good so far, says the Minister

February 24, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar flagging off the Navagraha temple tour bus service in Kumbakonam on Saturday.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar flagging off the Navagraha temple tour bus service in Kumbakonam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar inaugurated the Navagraha temple tour bus service of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) at Kumbakonam on Saturday.

Mr. Sivasankar told presspersons that the bus service connecting the Navagraha temples would be operated by the TNSTC Kumbakonam every Saturday and Sunday. Passengers could book their tickets by paying a fare of ₹750 online.

He said: “The online ticket booking facility for the temple tour service was opened a couple of days ago. Shortly, all the tickets were sold for this weekend. This shows that the service has received a positive response from the pilgrims. The Transport Department will explore the possibility of increasing the number of bus services in future.”

The Transport Department was considering operation of bus services connecting the six abodes of Lord Muruga, said the Minister and added that steps would be taken to operate additional bus services to facilitate school and college students wherever required.

Chief Whip in the State Assembly Govi. Chezhian, MPs S. Kalyanasundaram, S. Ramalingam, Kumbakonam MLA K. Anbazhagan and senior officials from the TNSTC Kumbakonam participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / tourism

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.