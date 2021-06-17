Minister hopeful of T.N. producing vaccines

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian has exuded hope that Tamil Nadu will be able to manufacture vaccines to meet a substantial part of its requirement.

Referring to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s coming visit to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Subramanian said the State would seek to prevail upon the Centre to distribute vaccines in proportion to the population of the State.

On the basis of double dosage per individual, there was a need for 10.25 crore more doses to complete the process of vaccination for all above 18 years of age. So far, 1.06 crore doses had been utilised and there was a stock of six lakh doses.

Though All India Institute of Medical Sciences did not foresee serious COVID-19 infection in children in the next possible wave of the pandemic, the State government hds taken sufficient measures in all districts to treat infected children, if any, at exclusive divisions in government general hospitals.

Mr. Subramanian, along with Minster for Environment and Forest Siva V. Meyyanathan, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Collector R. Lalitha, and other senior officials, inspected the measures taken in Mayiladuthurai district to prevent spread of the pandemic.

A 40-bedded facility with six oxygen beds had been created at government general hospital.Vacancies were being filled in hospitals across the State through transparent counselling of newly recruited 2,000 doctors, 6,000 nurses and 3,700 support staff, the Minister said.