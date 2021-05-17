Minister calls on families of missing fishermen

Minister for Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan on Monday called on families of nine missing fishermen of the district who were reportedly caught in cyclone Tauktae in mid-sea off Cochin coast.

According to available information, the mechanised trawler on which they went fishing could not be located.

Families of the missing fishermen belonging to Akkaraipettai and Samanthanpettai hamlets were in a state of gloom unable to know if the breadwinners were alive or dead.

On Sunday, Nagapattinam MLA Aloor Shanavas met the family members and consoled them.

Though some Malayalam TV channels reported that a group of stranded fishermen had reached Lakshadweep islands, therewas no official information from the Kerala government, according to the family members.