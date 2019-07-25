‘Milk procurement from cooperative societies returning to near normal’

Despite unfavourable dry conditions, Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk producers’ Union has managed to maintain the normal procurement of milk from its member societies.

The procurement, which went down by about 50,000 litres in April and May, is gradually returning to normal figures this month. It was 4,85,000 litres on Wednesday as against the normal procurement of 5 lakh litres a day.

Aavin procures milk from its member societies in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur districts. These districts are among the highest milk-producing districts in the State. Although they supply milk to a few private companies, cattle-growers mainly patronise the Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union.

Recent showers in Ariyalur and a few parts of Perambalur districts and improvement in groundwater sources in the delta region of Tiruchi district are factors cited by Aavin managers for retaining the near-normal procurement.

“Several parts of Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur districts continue to reel under severe drought. But brisk production in a few parts, mainly in Perambalur district, has compensated the below average procurement in severely drought-hit areas,” said a senior official of Aavin in Tiruchi.

The official said the current pattern of procurement would continue in August and September. It would pick up momentum in October, November and December. The procurement might go up to between 5.5 lakh litres and 6 lakh litres.

Out of about 4.85 lakh litres of daily procurement, the consumption in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts accounted for 1.25 lakh litres, the official said.