Tiruchirapalli

Migrant workers return from Kerala

Migrant workers arriving in their hometown in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday.

Migrant workers arriving in their hometown in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday.  

NAGAPATTINAM

A group of migrants who had been working at a brick kiln at in Kizhakancherikavu in Kerala travelled to their hometown in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday morning after a long struggle. A video which they had circulated seeking help finally led to a quick response from officials, they say.

Forty families hailing from Sirkazhi, Edamanal, Vadakkal had travelled to Palakkad in Kerala in November 2019 for work. While the work at the kiln was completed early in March, they prepared to return their hometown when the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was announced, they said.

For two months, the workers survived with the money they had earned but the cash soon ran out, R. Kumar, one of the workers, said.

“Groceries for two months left us dry. We did not know what to do and sought help.”

The family members of the workers, including small children and wives, can be seen pleading for help. “We have not seen our brothers and sisters, our parents for six months. We are unable to sustain ourselves here, please help us come back home,” Mr. Kumar says in the video. “We were initially told we would be able to travel in April but it did not happen as the lockdown was further extended,” he adds.

The video drew the attention of Nagapattinam Collector M. Govinda Rao, district officials in Palakkad and NGOs. Officials in both districts coordinated the mission to bring them back home.

A total of 87 people set off from Palakkad to Mayiladuthurai on a 10-hour journey on Friday. Three buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation ferried them and reached Mayiladuthurai on Saturday morning where the passengers were tested by healthcare workers. They have all been quarantined at the AVC College here which has been converted into a quarantine facility, officials said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 6:25:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/migrant-workers-return-from-kerala/article31544887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY