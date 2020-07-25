Mettur level

Tiruchirapalli

Salem, Tamil Nadu, 12 June 2020: Water gushing out of the Stanley Reservoir after Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami sprinkling flower petals and release the water for irrigation at Mettur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 12 June 2020. Photo: E.Lakshmi Narayanan / The Hindu

The water level at Mettur dam on Saturday stood at 66.23 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 4,757 cusecs, and the discharge 10,000 cusecs.

