Mentally ill woman raped
A 33-year-old woman, said to be mentally ill, was allegedly raped by two persons at a village near Manapparai on Sunday evening. Police detained R. Ramesh, 25, and R. Prakash, 25, in connection with the incident.
Police said the two men committed the crime at an isolated site. Manapparai All Women Police are conducting inquiry with them, said police sources.
