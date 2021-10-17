Tiruchirapalli

Mega customer-contact programme today

A mega customer-contact programme will be conducted by the district lead bank from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Customers of the 24 banks that altogether have 217 branches in the district will be apprised about the aspects of services in the backdrop of modernisation, Lead Bank Manager R. Ramesh said.

Under the banner ‘Association of Banks’, the public sector and private sector banks, and cooperative banks will facilitate the customers to avail themselves of the utility of multiple services including loans and money transfers at one spot

Farmers, retail traders and small and medium entrepreneurs could utilise the opportunity to know about various schemes by furnishing requisite details pertaining to their bank accounts, Mr. Ramesh said in a press release.


