Classes begin for first-year MBBS students

Professors and senior students at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College welcomed the fresh batch of first year students to the college on Wednesday. An inaugural ceremony was held for all 150 students following personal distancing norms and wearing masks.

While it was a different inaugural ceremony at the KAPVGMC this year, senior students made an attempt to warmly welcome new students to the college. The white coat ceremony, during which a white coat is placed on each student’s shoulders and the Hippocratic Oath is recited, signifying their entrance into the medical profession was held.

Dean K. Vanitha, W. Edwina Vasantha, Medical Superintendent, A. Arshiya Begum, Vice-Principal, took part in the event. COVID-19 norms were reinstated to the students to ensure their safety.