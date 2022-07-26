Mayor warns of action against owners of vacant plots

Several of them are the source of mosquito breeding, he says

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Tuesday said Tiruchi Corporation would initiate action against owners of vacant plots in the city limits if they failed to maintain them properly.

Replying to a debate in the council meeting on the civic problems posed by the unused and open plots in residential areas in the city, he said several plots had been lying unused for over 20-30 years. Several of them were the source of mosquito breeding and growth of thick bushes, causing many problems for residents. It had been observed that several owners failed to pay the property and vacant plot taxes as well. A survey would be carried out to list the vacant plots and appropriate action would be initiated by the Corporation.

K. Suresh of the Communist Party of India (CPI), representing ward 23, said works taken up as part of the underground drainage project were still pending in Woraiyur and Puthur. The roads should be relaid only after completion of works fully.

Mr. Anbazhagan said the UGD works had been expedited in the city. The plan was to complete the ongoing works before the onset of monsoon. It would avoid inconvenience to residents during the rainy season. The Corporation would make it a point to relay roads only after completion of all works.

K. Panneerselvan of the DMK, representing ward 12, said the pipes of the existing underground drainage system on old Karur road and neighbouring areas malfunctioned often. They could not withstand the pressure, thereby leading to the bursting. It should be studied in detail so as to find out a solution.

V. Ramadoss of the DMK, representing ward 55, said there was a short supply of drinking water in several areas in Karumandapam. The issue was prevalent in all four wards in Karumandapam. The supply of drinking water through tankers did not augur well. Attention should be made to solve the issue.

N. Prabakaran (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) of ward 17, said several parks established by spending huge money in the city had been lying idle for long. No attempt had been made to open them for public use. It had led to the encroachments.