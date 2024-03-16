GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mayiladuthurai district BJP president arrested in Mumbai

K. Agoram has been arrested in a case related to the blackmailing of the Dharmapuram Adheenam

March 16, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP’s Mayiladuthurai district president K. Agoram has been arrested in Mumbai by a special police team, in a case relating to an alleged attempt to extort money from the Dharmapuram Adheenam, by threatening to make public “obscene audio and video clips connected with the mutt head.”

The Mayiladuthurai police had recently registered a case against Mr. Agoram and seven others for allegedly threatening to circulate the clips on social media if the Adheenam did not pay all of them. The case was registered on February 25, following a complaint preferred by Viruthagiri of Thirukkadaiyur, the brother and assistant of Dharmapuram Adheenam Thalaimai Peetathipathi Sri La Sri Masilamani Swamigal.

In a complaint to the Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police, Mr. Viruthagiri had said that a person named Vinod of Aduthurai, along with another man, Senthil, who works at the mutt, had contacted him, claiming that they had in their possession, obscene clips connected to the ‘Thalaimai Madathipathi’ and threatened to make the clips public if they were not paid. The men had warned that he and others at the mutt would be “eliminated” if the matter was reported to the police, Mr. Viruthagiri said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was booked under IPC sections including 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder) 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) and 389 (putting person in fear or accusation of offence in order to commit extortion).

A special police team formed to trace Mr. Agoram detained him in Mumbai on Friday, March 15, 2024, and he is being brought back to T.N., K. Meena, Superintendent of Police, Mayiladuthurai, told The Hindu.

